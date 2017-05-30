Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert: ITV Moves 'Britain's Got Talent' Finale
"ITV and 'Britain's Got Talent' have no desire to distract from this important cause," says a statement about the change from Sunday to Saturday. Ariana Grande's charity concert in Manchester on Sunday has led U.K. TV giant ITV to move the season finale of its hit competition show Britain's Got Talent from that night to Saturday.
