Anna Wintour-Tina Brown Limited Series Greenlit at Bravo
Bravo has greenlit a limited scripted series centered on former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor Tina Brown and Vogue chief Anna Wintour. Announced Monday as part of NBCUniversal's upfront presentation, All That Glitters is a six-part drama that will examine the rivalry and friendship between the pop culture and fashion icons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
