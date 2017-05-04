'American Idol' Revival Poised to Move Forward at ABC
The Disney-owned network has emerged as the home for the reality competition series, though a formal deal is not yet in place. ABC has emerged as the likely home for the revival of the reality competition series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
