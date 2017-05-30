AMC Developing Dramas From 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Humans' Writers
The cable channel has opened writers' rooms for three potential drama series from the producers of network series Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels and Humans, among others. From Jami O'Brien , NOS4A2 is based on the novel by Joe Hill and centers on Victoria McQueen, a woman who has a secret gift for finding things: a misplaced bracelet, a missing photograph, answers to unanswerable questions.
