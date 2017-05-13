'Alien: Covenant': What the Critics Are Saying

The Ridley Scott-directed sixth installment in the 'Alien' franchise is winning plaudits for its back-to-basics space scares approach. The early reviews for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant are hatching and the good news is it's not going to be a facehugger for Fox execs, but then again, it's not likely to be a chest-busting critical success either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.