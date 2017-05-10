Alec Baldwin's Trump Returns to SNL to Say He Fired Comey "Because of Russia"
Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump yet again on Saturday Night Live to poke fun at the recent firing of FBI director James Comey in a sit down interview with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt, played by Michael Che. "Thanks for having me here, jazz man," Baldwin's Trump told Che, a misnomer that he would change multiple times throughout the interview to "Tupac" and "Kenan," referencing fellow cast member Kenan Thompson.
