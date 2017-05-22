22 Dead, 59 Injured in Blast at Ariana Grande's U.K. Concert
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. On Tuesday morning local time, Greater Manchester Police said 22 people were confirmed dead and roughly 59 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena.
