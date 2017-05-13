'13 Reasons Why' Showrunner Inks Overall Deal With Paramount TV
The 13 Reasons Why showrunner has signed a two-year overall deal with Paramount Television, the producers behind the Netflix breakout. Under the pact, Pulitzer Prize winner Yorkey will develop new projects for broadcast, cable and digital television projects for the studio, which will have exclusive rights to them.
