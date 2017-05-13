'13 Reasons Why' Officially Renewed f...

'13 Reasons Why' Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The drama will return for a sophomore run in 2018 and consist of another 13 hourlong episodes with Brian Yorkey staying on as showrunner, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Per Netflix's official logline, season two "picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr 28 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr 22 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC