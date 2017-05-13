'13 Reasons Why' Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
The drama will return for a sophomore run in 2018 and consist of another 13 hourlong episodes with Brian Yorkey staying on as showrunner, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Per Netflix's official logline, season two "picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery."
