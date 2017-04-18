You don't need big bucks to try hand at TV, movies
Anyone looking to break into the entertainment business can do it locally without having to pay thousands of dollars, says a local casting director. A Halifax casting director says those wanting to try their hand at acting in television or movies - especially children - should think twice about attending "cattle call" style auditions.
