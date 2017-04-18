You don't need big bucks to try hand ...

You don't need big bucks to try hand at TV, movies

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Anyone looking to break into the entertainment business can do it locally without having to pay thousands of dollars, says a local casting director. A Halifax casting director says those wanting to try their hand at acting in television or movies - especially children - should think twice about attending "cattle call" style auditions.

Chicago, IL

