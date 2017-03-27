WGA Releases Trove of Data To Support Its Bargaining Position

The WGA has released a trove of data to support its bargaining position that writers are not sharing the record profits reaped by the major companies over the last decade. The union also released figures showing that its health plan is in dire condition facing more than $145 million in projected deficits over the next four years, leaving the plan basically broke and with less than two months of reserves by the end of 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.