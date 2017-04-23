WGA Members Gather as Strike Authoriz...

WGA Members Gather as Strike Authorization Vote Begins

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Said guild president Howard Rodman, "A strike authorization a is the single best and largest piece of leverage we have to get writers what they need and deserve.a a [T]he companies don't want to give us a penny they don't have to.a It's that simple." A traffic jam of writers clogged Universal City on Tuesday night, delaying by a half an hour the scheduled start of a Writers Guild Member's meeting called to begin a strike authorization vote that continues at meetings Wednesday night in Beverly Hills and New York and online from Wednesday through Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... 18 hr ERIC 12
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC