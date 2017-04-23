WGA Members Gather as Strike Authorization Vote Begins
Said guild president Howard Rodman, "A strike authorization a is the single best and largest piece of leverage we have to get writers what they need and deserve.a a [T]he companies don't want to give us a penny they don't have to.a It's that simple." A traffic jam of writers clogged Universal City on Tuesday night, delaying by a half an hour the scheduled start of a Writers Guild Member's meeting called to begin a strike authorization vote that continues at meetings Wednesday night in Beverly Hills and New York and online from Wednesday through Monday.
