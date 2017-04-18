Weekend Box Office: 'The Promise,' 'Unforgettable' Crash; 'Fate of the Furious' Wins With $39M
'Unforgettable' marks a career worst for Katherine Heigl in opening to $4.8M, while Christian Bale-starrer 'The Promise' debuts to a paltry $4.1 million after costing $100 million to make. Universal's The Fate of the Furious left the competition in the dust at the North American box office, grossing $38.7 million in its second weekend for a 10-day domestic total $163.6 million and $908.4 million globally.
