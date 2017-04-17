'Walking Dead' Promotes Trio to Series Regular for Season 8

Following a seventh season that parted ways with four series regulars, the AMC zombie drama has promoted Steven Ogg , Katelyn Nacon and Pollyanna McIntosh to full-time roles. All told, the list of series regulars for season eight now stands at 19, with the trio joining Andrew Lincoln , Chandler Riggs , Norman Reedus , Melissa McBride , Lennie James , Lauren Cohan , Danai Gurira , Alanna Masterson , Josh McDermitt , Christian Serratos , Seth Gilliam , Ross Marquand , Austin Amelio , Tom Payne , Xander Berkeley and Jeffrey Dean Morgan .

