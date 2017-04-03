'Walking Dead' Boss on Accelerated Pa...

'Walking Dead' Boss on Accelerated Pace and "Righteous Battle" to Come in Season 8

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple talks with THR about incorporating Negan's backstory and how the events of the deadly season seven will impact everyone. [This story contains spoilers from "The First Day of the Rest of Your Life," the season seven finale of The Walking Dead .] Sunday's season seven finale of AMC's The Walking Dead set the stage for one of the most action-packed sequences of Robert Kirkman's comic series as three communities finally came together to take on Negan and his group of savage Saviors.

