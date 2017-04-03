'Walking Dead' Boss on Accelerated Pace and "Righteous Battle" to Come in Season 8

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple talks with THR about incorporating Negan's backstory and how the events of the deadly season seven will impact everyone. [This story contains spoilers from "The First Day of the Rest of Your Life," the season seven finale of The Walking Dead .] Sunday's season seven finale of AMC's The Walking Dead set the stage for one of the most action-packed sequences of Robert Kirkman's comic series as three communities finally came together to take on Negan and his group of savage Saviors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.