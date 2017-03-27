Venue Owned by Hall & Oates' Daryl Ha...

Venue Owned by Hall & Oates' Daryl Hall Sues Over Occupancy Clash

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the dispute comes amid negotiations to build an outdoor stage at Daryl's House, a venue owned by the Hall & Oates musician. A concert venue owned by recording star Daryl Hall is suing a New York town, saying that measures taken to reduce the occupancy of the site would force the business to close.

