Unreleased Prince Music Coming Friday on 'Deliverance' EP
To honor the one year anniversary of Prince's death, a six song EP of previously unreleased material called Deliverance will be released on Friday and the title track is available now on iTunes and Apple Music. The collection comprises undiscovered studio recordings from 20062008 and will be released via Rogue Music Alliance.
