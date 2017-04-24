United Airlines Ad Pulled From Tribeca Film Festival
Sources indicate it was a joint decision to pull the ad, which was to precede all screenings. "United is a valued partner of the Tribeca Film Festival, and we are grateful for their continued support of our filmmakers and the arts," says Tribeca's Tammie Rosen.
