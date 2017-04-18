U.K. Extends Regulatory Review of Fox...

U.K. Extends Regulatory Review of Fox's Sky Deal Due to Snap Election

Deadlines for the reviews by Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authorityare pushed back from May 16 to June 20. The U.K. regulatory review of 21st Century Fox's proposed deal to take full control of European pay TV giant Sky is getting extended by about a month now that the British government has called for a snap election in early June. U.K. culture secretary Karen Bradley said the reviews by communications regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority will be extended from May 16 until June 20. Once their reports are received by Bradley, "my decision-making role in this process would resume," the secretary said in a statement.

