Tyrese Apologizes for Sexist Message to Women: "Ladies You Deserve Better"
'The Fate of the Furious' star took to social media to offer a lengthy apology for an interview he gave Monday. During a video interview with BET that was published Monday, the Fate of the Furious star delivered a "message to promiscuous women," where he said, "sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women" are "never without a man because they don't have no standards.
