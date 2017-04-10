Tyrese Apologizes for Sexist Message ...

Tyrese Apologizes for Sexist Message to Women: "Ladies You Deserve Better"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

'The Fate of the Furious' star took to social media to offer a lengthy apology for an interview he gave Monday. During a video interview with BET that was published Monday, the Fate of the Furious star delivered a "message to promiscuous women," where he said, "sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women" are "never without a man because they don't have no standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... 5 hr ERIC 9
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC