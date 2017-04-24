Two more days of talks may be all that separates the entertainment industry from a strike.
The AMPTP studio alliance and studio personnel themselves are meeting Saturday to formulate an offer to the Writers Guild of America ahead of talks scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Those talks, including the rare weekend session, come as negotiators seek to avert a writers strike threatened for as early as Monday night , when the existing contract expires.
