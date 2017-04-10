TV Ratings: 'SNL,' Live on Both Coasts, Is Best Since February
With Jimmy Fallon as host and Alec Baldwin again opening the show as President Donald Trump, this weekend's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live could have seemed old hat - but its delivery to audiences was a historic first. For the first time in its 42 seasons on the air, Saturday Night Live aired live across the U.S..
