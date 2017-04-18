TV Ratings: 'Scandal' Leads Another Quiet Night for the Big Four
A pretty even mix of repeats and originals brought a narrow Thursday victory to CBS - though, among new telecasts, it was ABC's Scandal that topped the night in the key demo. With a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, Scandal tied an encore The Big Bang Theory for the top score with younger viewers for the night.
