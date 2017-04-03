TV Ratings: March Madness Ends on Upswing
It may not have been the Cinderella story many basketball fans had hoped for, but Monday's NCAA win for the North Carolina Tar Heels wrapped March Madness on a high note. Compared with the dipping tournament conclusion in 2016, the final game was up by all measures -- including, as a Tuesday release from CBS Sports was quick to point out, streaming.
