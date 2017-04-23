Trish Vradenburg, Sitcom Writer and Advocate in Fight Against Alzheimer's, Dies at 70

Trish Vradenburg, a playwright and sitcom writer who worked on Designing Women , Family Ties and Kate & Allie and became a leading advocate in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, has died. She was 70. A native of Newark, N.J., Vradenburg, the daughter of a judge, graduated from Boston University and began her career as a speechwriter for New Jersey Sen. Harrison Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.