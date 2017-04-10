Tom Coyne, Grammy Award-Winning Mastering Engineer, Dies at 62
Tom Coyne, a Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer who worked on numerous hit recordings by Adele, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Metallica and more, has died. He was 62. The Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown, New Jersey, said Coyne died Wednesday.
