'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer Is Marvel and Disney's Most Watched Ever in 24 Hours

The trailer for Thor: Ragnarok , which was unleashed Monday by Disney, the parent company of Marvel, has garnered more than 136 million views in only 24 hours. It becomes the not only the most viewed Marvel trailer ever, but also the studio's most viewed trailer ever across all its brands, which includes Disney's live-action and animation divisions, Pixar, Star Wars , as well as Marvel.

