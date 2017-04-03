'The Voice': Season 12 Knockouts Commence
Season 12's Knockout Round began on The Voice Monday night, with artists choosing their own songs as they went head-to-head with their fellow teammates. Coaches Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine all had to make careful choices as to who would advance to the Line Playoffs, when voting officially switches over to viewers' control.
