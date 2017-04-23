'The Voice': Live Performances From Team Alicia and Team Blake Rock the Stage
The Live Playoffs kicked off on NBC's The Voice on Monday night, with live performances that viewers could vote on in real time. Coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all got to bring back a comeback artist during this round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Mon
|ERIC
|10
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC