'The Good Fight' Sells to HBO Nordic, India's Zee
CBS Corp.'s CBS Studios International has struck two more international licensing deals for CBS All Access original series The Good Fight with HBO Nordic and India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises. All 10 episodes of the first season of the drama, a spinoff of The Good Wife , will become available on HBO Nordic on June 1 in an exclusive Scandinavian deal.
