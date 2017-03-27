Stephen Colbert Talks With Bill Nye, John Turturro Among Highlights of Montclair Film Festival Li...
High-profile films screening at the annual New Jersey event include 'Casting JonBenet,' 'City of Ghosts' and Oren Moverman's 'The Dinner.' Montclair Film has announced the full program for its sixth annual festival and, once again, longtime supporter Stephen Colbert's conversations with big names are among the highlights of the lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC