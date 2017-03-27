Stephen Colbert Talks With Bill Nye, ...

High-profile films screening at the annual New Jersey event include 'Casting JonBenet,' 'City of Ghosts' and Oren Moverman's 'The Dinner.' Montclair Film has announced the full program for its sixth annual festival and, once again, longtime supporter Stephen Colbert's conversations with big names are among the highlights of the lineup.

