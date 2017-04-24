Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien Joke About Ivanka Trump Getting Booed
Colbert said it's "not fair" that the president's daughter got booed because her father "obviously supports family leave, that's why he is always leaving one and starting another." Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien both devoted portions of their respective late-night programs Tuesday to discussing Ivanka Trump being booed in Germany when she defended her father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC