'Star Wars Rebels' Trailer Reveals Season 4 Will Be Its Last
The Disney XD animated series' upcoming fourth season will be its last, the Rebels team announced Saturday at Star Wars Celebration, where they also debuted a new trailer. No premiere date has been set, but it is expected for the fall.
