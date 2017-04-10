Star Wars Celebration: How Rian Johnson Proved He's the Director Fans Are Looking For
The filmmaker ditched PR-friendly talk and spoke with a gleam in his eye that made the audience believe it when he said, "I'm so excited for you to see this film." Contributor Chris Hartwell offers this update after sitting alongside the rowdy fan faithful in Friday's much-anticipated The Last Jedi panel in Orlando, Florida.
