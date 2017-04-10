Spotify's Troy Carter Appointed Enter...

Spotify's Troy Carter Appointed Entertainment Adviser for Prince's Estate

14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Troy Carter has been named the entertainment adviser for Prince's estate, Billboard has learned. Carter, the former manager for Lady Gaga and Meghan Trainor and founder/CEO of the Atom Factory, joined Spotify last June as the streaming service's global head of creative services, and confirmed to Billboard that he will remain in that position with the company.

