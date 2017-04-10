'Spider-Man' Star Tom Holland Admits He's Never Seen 'Empire Strikes Back'

It was with some reluctant bravery the new Spider-Man star admitted in a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies he has never seen The Empire Strikes Back . This is pretty egregious, but it is also wonderfully ironic since some of Spider-Man's best lines in Capitan America: Civil War are when his character is explaining how taking out a Giant-Man will be like taking out an AT-AT on Hoth in "that really old movie."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.