Sounds Like Netflix Is Bringing Back 'Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?'

Tracking Board, a site dedicated to entertainment industry news, is reporting that the streaming service has ordered 20 episodes of an animated series based on the video game series and children's game show "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?" We even have a name for who will voice the globetrotting Sandiego: Gina Rodriguez, star of "Jane the Virgin," is reportedly all aboard. The brand has always doubled as an educational tool for young children, and it sounds like Netflix has no interest in moving away from that.

