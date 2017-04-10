Sounds Like Netflix Is Bringing Back 'Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?'
Tracking Board, a site dedicated to entertainment industry news, is reporting that the streaming service has ordered 20 episodes of an animated series based on the video game series and children's game show "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?" We even have a name for who will voice the globetrotting Sandiego: Gina Rodriguez, star of "Jane the Virgin," is reportedly all aboard. The brand has always doubled as an educational tool for young children, and it sounds like Netflix has no interest in moving away from that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|9 hr
|ERIC
|9
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC