Social Justice & Entertainment Industry Leaders Head To Charlotte For Film Festival

Activists Packnett, Mendoza, and Huerta will team up to discuss the challenges of women of color within the civil rights movement and "mainstream feminism" after a screening of the critically acclaimed eponymous biodoc "Dolores." While Teen Wolf 's Nelson will join a panel discussion following a screening of MTV 's provoctive documentary "White People."

