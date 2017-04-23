'Silicon Valley' Showrunner Mike Judg...

'Silicon Valley' Showrunner Mike Judge: "We're Going to Break the Rules This Season"

At the show's season four premiere in Austin, the co-creator promises some sex and "internal conflicts" at fictional Pied Piper as he hopes for two more cycles of the HBO comedy: "I kind of look at it like the alcoholics, just not one day at a time, but one season at a time." Fans of HBO's Emmy-winning comedy series Silicon Valley can expect a raucous and rule-breaking season four when the show returns April 23, according to co-creator and executive producer Mike Judge.

