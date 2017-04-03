San Francisco Film Festival: William ...

San Francisco Film Festival: William Randolph Hearst III Discusses 'Citizen Kane'

The grandson of the man who inspired Orson Welles' 1941 classic offers his own explanation about the meaning of "Rosebud." What's the real meaning of "Rosebud," the dying word that Orson Welles speaks in his performance as newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane in his classic film Citizen Kane , which was, in turn, inspired by the life of William Randolph Hearst? Most viewers leave the movie convinced that Rosebud is Kane's childhood sled, with which he was playing when he was taken away from his mother.

Chicago, IL

