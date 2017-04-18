SAG-AFTRA Blasts Accusatory Letter as...

SAG-AFTRA Blasts Accusatory Letter as Hollywood Labor Turmoil Accelerates

With a potential Writers Guild strike looming, SAG-AFTRA is suddenly drawn towards a whirlpool by an election-season letter on the eve of the actors' own studio negotiations. A day after a group of nine actors, including former SAG president Ed Asner, sent SAG-AFTRA a long letter alleging "breach of fiduciary duties" and threatening litigation, the union Saturday slammed the missive as "a fantasy [of] discredited claims [by] serial litigants."

