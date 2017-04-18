Prosecutor: Roman Polanski Is Abusing Judicial Process

In a motion that likened fleeing jail in L.A. to fleeing the Nazis in Poland, Roman Polanski's legal team recently asked the court to reconsider its decision that, as a fugitive, he isn't due advanced notice of whether he'd be sentenced to more jail time if he returned to the U.S. While not as allegorical, the prosecution isn't mincing any words in its reply. "Defendant presents, in his Motion to Reconsider, an embellished and self-serving characterization of the procedural history of this case," writes L.A. deputy district attorney Michele Hanisee.

