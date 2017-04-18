Pay-to-Play Audition Critic Says Casting Group Is Trying to Kick Her Out
The Casting Society of America wants whistleblower Dea Vise out. "They're circling the wagons," she says of the organization, which has yet to revoke memberships of colleagues recently indicted of labor violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|23 hr
|ERIC
|12
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC