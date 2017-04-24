Paris Attack Won't Scare Film Industry Away From Cannes
"We stand with the French," said one Cannes-bound exec in the wake of last week's deadly shooting, which has heightened security fears. Security remains on high alert all across France after last week's attack in Paris, in which a gunman shot dead a policeman and seriously wounded two others before being killed himself.
