New 'Labyrinth' Movie in the Works With 'Don't Breathe' Director
Fede Alvarez, the filmmaker behind last year's sleeper hit Don't Breathe , is tackling a sequel to Labyrinth , the 1986 Jim Henson movie that starred David Bowie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Alvarez will write the script with Jay Basu and direct the project, which is set up at Tri-Star.
