NBC Greenlights 'Genius Junior' Game Show Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris
Coming off the continued success of Little Big Shots , the network has greenlit a new game show testing the smarts of the most brilliant children in the country, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Genius Junior will group children 12 and under into 12 teams of three.
