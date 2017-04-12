Nas Talks Mass Appeal's Partnership With WeWork, Next Album
Billboard sat down with Nas, Peter Bittenbender and WeWork vice chairman Michael Gross to talk about the customized space, the projects Mass Appeal is currently working on and an update on the highly anticipated 'Life Is Good' follow-up. In a six-story SoHo building in New York City, a WeWork space mirrors a hip-hop playground.
