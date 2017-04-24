MPAA Shake-Up: Chairman Christopher Dodd to Be Replaced by Charles Rivkin
Christopher Dodd, who has served as chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America, the film industry's main lobbying group, for the past six years, is stepping down from that post. Charles Rivkin, the former assistant Secretary of State for economic and business affairs under President Obama, will succeed him, the MPAA announced Friday.
