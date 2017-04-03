Mischa Barton Opens Up to Dr. Phil About Revenge Porn, Her Alleged Breakdowns

"I learned that someone I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments," said the 'O.C.' alum. Mischa Barton sat down with Dr. Phil for an interview that aired on his eponymous talk show Monday, in an attempt to clear up misconceptions that have been circulating about her since she rose to stardom on The O.C. Barton said that over the years a lot has become "very public" about her and that while she's tried to control it, she said it seems "close to impossible to continue doing" that.

