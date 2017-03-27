MIPTV: Middle East Indie Front Row Unveils First TV Project
Egyptian series 'Tough Luck' will feature a host of regional stars and is set for release during the peak Ramadan season. Netflix's Ted Sarandos, speaking at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2015, spoke of the need for localized content in the Middle East, saying that the region needed a "really great scripted series about contemporary life."
